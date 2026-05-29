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Russia 'crossed another line' with drone incident in Romania, says Von der Leyen

Russia 'crossed another line' with drone incident in Romania, says Von der Leyen

EU expresses solidarity with Bucharest, vows to step up pressure on Moscow

Май 29, 2026 10:08 43

Russia 'crossed another line' with drone incident in Romania, says Von der Leyen - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia had “crossed another line“ after a Russian drone hit a densely populated area in Romania and injured civilians during a nighttime attack on Ukraine, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

In a post on the social network “Ex“ she expressed full support for Romania and its people.

“We express full solidarity with Romania and its people“, wrote Von der Leyen. She added that the European Union would continue to strengthen its security and deterrence capacity, especially on its eastern borders, as well as to step up pressure on Russia.