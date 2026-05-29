Drone attack on Volgograd causes fire at oil refinery, damages residential area

The Russian city of Volgograd was attacked by drones overnight, with residents reporting a series of explosions, Astra reported, quoted by OFFnews.

The attack sparked a fire at a local oil refinery, which had previously been targeted by Ukrainian forces.

Regional authorities confirmed the large-scale attack and said a drone had hit a residential building. According to initial reports, there were no casualties.

At the same time, a fire broke out in the city, and an analysis of video footage and photos from eyewitnesses indicates that the Volgograd oil refinery “Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka“ was affected, catching fire after the impact.

The enterprise is the largest refinery in the Volgograd region and one of the key assets of “Lukoil“, with a capacity to process over 15 million tons of oil per year. It produces gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen and other petroleum products.

The refinery has already been the target of several attacks, with the last known case being in February 2026.

According to Astra's analysis, the hit residential building is located about 2 kilometers from the Titan-Barricade research and production center, which is among the largest and most secret enterprises in the Russian defense industry.

Missile systems and components for the Yars, Topol-M and other missiles are developed and manufactured there. and “Sarmat“, as well as “Iskander-M“ launchers, artillery systems and coastal anti-ship complexes.

The enterprise is under sanctions by the European Union, the United States, Canada, Japan and other countries for its role in Russia's military industry.