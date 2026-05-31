Volodymyr Zelensky again warned about the preparation of large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his warning about the preparation of a new large-scale wave of Russian air strikes against Ukraine, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

“Intelligence information about a possible large-scale attack remains valid“, Zelensky said in his regular evening video address on Saturday.

Earlier, he announced that Ukrainian intelligence has information that Moscow is preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Zelensky urged Ukrainians not to ignore airstrike sirens. Although Ukraine's air defenses are on alert, he acknowledged that there are problems with supplies from the West to support Ukraine's defense capabilities against ballistic and cruise missiles.

Ukraine has been fighting the Russian invasion for more than four years with the help of its allies, DPA recalls.

“Now (Russia) is also threatening other neighboring countries, and much more openly than before, Zelensky also said, giving the example of Armenia, which is moving closer to the European Union, provoking indignation from Russia, Ukrinform reported.

Zelensky stressed that Europe, and especially the European Union, must take a firm and timely position.

“Armenia must be supported. Moldova must be supported. The Baltic states too. Azerbaijan must be supported. We must find ways to support the people of Georgia as well – "and this is a common European task," the Ukrainian president said.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russian forces carried out 53 air strikes on Ukraine yesterday, dropping 195 guided aerial bombs. 5,867 Russian kamikaze drones were launched and 2,144 strikes were made on Ukrainian positions and settlements, according to the report.