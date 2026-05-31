Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi rejected accusations of "new militarism" and criticized China for its rapid armament, Reuters reported.

China continues to increase its defense spending, he stressed during the "Shangri-La" forum in Singapore. China's foreign policy and military activities are issues of serious concern to both Japan and the international community, Koizumi said.

Refuting criticism that Japan is adopting a new militaristic approach, he pointed out that there is a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers. He said Japan has neither of these things, but is criticized for taking the path of militarism.

He said Japan's achievements since World War II speak for themselves, citing its adherence to international law and commitment to the United Nations Charter, along with efforts to maintain a free and open international order.

In May, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on countries in the Asia-Pacific region to be vigilant and jointly oppose Japan's reckless neo-militarism. At the Singapore forum, Chinese delegate Major General Meng Xiangqing also criticized Japan. "I deeply doubt whether a country that has not completely eradicated the toxic legacy of militarism is qualified to talk in detail about defense cooperation at international events and whether it can win the trust of the international community, especially the Asian countries it has once invaded," he said.

Japan-China relations have plunged to their lowest point in years after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned in November 2025 that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response. China claims Taiwan as its territory, despite objections from the Taipei government.

Koizumi said he was saddened by the fact that he did not meet his Chinese counterpart at the forum, but stressed that Japan remained open to dialogue. "We are keeping the door open," he added.

Koizumi said Japan was determined to play a new role in defense equipment cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and was seeking to significantly strengthen deterrence in the region.