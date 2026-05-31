Defense Secrets! Kremlin Continues to Steal Western Technology

Russian intelligence services have stepped up their efforts to steal Western technology and defense secrets as sanctions increasingly restrict the country's military economy. The AP reported this, citing three senior European intelligence officials.

Four years of tightened international sanctions have significantly limited Moscow's ability to purchase European equipment, technology and research. Meanwhile, Russia's War on Ukraine Puts Growing Pressure on Key Industries, Pushes Country Towards Potential Financial Crisis.

"They Really Know What They Need" and Are Making "Serious Efforts" to acquire advanced machine tools, factory equipment, research and dual-use technologies, said Kristofer Wedelin, deputy head of operations at the Swedish Security Service.

According to Wedelin, Russia has turned its attention to the Swedish defense industry and arms research programs, including work related to the Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet.

Moscow is also looking for cameras and laser technologies originally developed for civilian purposes that could be integrated into Russian weapons systems.

According to Juha Martelius, Russia is also trying to acquire technologies that would allow it to keep up with the West - or even gain an advantage over it - in the coming decades.

"It's about space technology, quantum... Arctic technology, maritime technology," he said, adding that space technology is something Russia needs "immediately", without to provide more details. The countries use such technologies for satellite mapping, communications and navigation.

Martelius also noted that Russia is seeking computer technology that is subject to sanctions, as well as software updates for metalworking machines.

As supply networks become increasingly complex, Western companies need to be more aware that they could unwittingly become part of Russia's wartime supply chain, Wedelin warned.

"All of Russia's security and intelligence services are supporting the state's efforts to achieve this. They are no longer so concerned about the potential for their actions to be exposed, so they are taking greater risks to achieve their goals," he said.

On Wednesday, Anne Keest-Butler, the head of Britain's intelligence agency, accused Russia of "harassing" The UK and its European allies through technology theft, sabotage plots and assassination plots.

Russia is also conducting cyberattacks on European companies and critical infrastructure to gather information that could be used when the right opportunities arise and when it suits Moscow’s goals, Vedelin said.

He cited last year’s cyberattack on a Swedish energy facility as an example. Vedelin said individuals linked to Russia tried to "destroy" the facility but failed. He said the attack was partly aimed at undermining Western support for Ukraine.

The increasingly aggressive tactics may reflect growing concerns in Russia about the state of its economy, according to Kaupo Rosin, the head of Estonia’s foreign intelligence service.

About a third of Russia’s gross domestic product is currently spent on military spending. The war and related sanctions have slowed economic growth and fueled persistent inflation.

Rossin said intelligence assessments suggest that the mood among Russian officials has deteriorated over the past six months, while the rhetoric of "total victory" in Ukraine has largely disappeared. According to intelligence reports cited by Rossin, many Russian officials are privately asking, "What is it all about?", given the lack of significant progress on the battlefield and mounting economic hardship.