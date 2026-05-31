Israeli forces have captured a strategic castle in southern Lebanon in their deepest incursion into the country in more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have captured a strategic mountain peak that houses a Crusader-built castle in southern Lebanon, as part of their deepest incursion into the country in more than a quarter of a century, the Associated Press reported, citing the Israeli army, BTA reports.

The capture of the "Beaufort" castle near the town of Nabatieh comes after days of intense fighting and airstrikes on nearby towns and villages in the hard-to-reach area, where Israeli troops have been battling fighters from the pro-Iranian Shiite militia Hezbollah. The Israeli military confirmed to Reuters the capture of the castle. It represents a significant success for Israel in its ongoing conflict against Hezbollah, which began in early March. Israel and Lebanon, which have been at de facto war since Israel was founded in 1948, are holding direct talks in Washington to implement a plan to reach a peace agreement.

The Israeli offensive began despite a ceasefire that has been in effect since April 17.

The Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesman, Colonel Avishai Adraeh, published a photo in "Ex" showing Israeli troops walking past the castle.

Israeli forces had previously captured the castle in 1982 and held it until their withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it had launched an operation several days ago in the Beaufort mountain range and the Suluki Valley, south of the castle, with the aim of destroying "Hezbollah" infrastructure. and to eliminate "direct threats to Israeli citizens". It states that Israeli forces "are expanding their operation to other areas".

Recently, Israel has expanded the scope of its operations in southern Lebanon, warning residents of the southern parts of the country to leave the area and sending troops across the strategic Litani River.

Israeli troops have been advancing for days on villages near the "Beaufort" castle, after crossing the Litani River, which Israeli forces had outlined as a kind of border for their operations. They are currently about 5 kilometers from the city of Nabatieh, an important center in southern Lebanon, and have called on its residents to leave the area. A warning was also issued for residents of the city of Tyre - the country's fourth largest city - and its surroundings.