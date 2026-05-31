Important for drivers! Greece has introduced requirements for electric cars on ferries

Electric cars that will be transported by ferries in Greece must have batteries charged to a maximum of 40 percent, the electronic publication "News Auto" revealed.

The ban applies to all major ferry lines and is in force from 2024, BTA specified.

Electric cars that board ferries must be in good condition without damage to the batteries and are not allowed to be charged during the trip.

The make of the car is recorded and the exact location of the vehicle on the ship is entered. For hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars, there is a battery temperature check when boarding the ferry.

Precautions are taken to prevent possible incidents.

Due to the size of the batteries of electric cars, a large fire may occur, which would be difficult to control.

If the battery is charged to a lower level, it maintains a lower temperature, which would prevent serious incidents, specified "News Auto".