41 more killed in 24 hours in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, the number of victims in three months is over 3,400

An Israeli strike near the “Hiram“ hospital in the Lebanese city of Tyre has resulted in injuries of varying severity to at least 13 medical workers, the country's Ministry of Health announced.

The hospital building has suffered significant damage. The Lebanese news agency NNA said the strike did not target the hospital itself, but rather the immediate surroundings.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health expressed support for the clinic's staff, noting that doctors and nurses continue to provide care despite the ongoing threat to their own safety.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health also called on the international community to take action to stop the Israeli strikes, declaring their escalating scale and disregard for international humanitarian law.

In response to Israel's actions in Lebanon, France asked the UN to convene an emergency meeting of the Security Council and adopt a resolution on the matter.

At least 41 people have been killed in the past 24 hours during Israeli airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said. Another 140 were injured and taken to hospitals.

“The total number of civilians killed since the start of the military escalation on March 2 has reached 3,412, with 10,269 injured,“ said the ministry report, published in the daily X.

The Health Ministry noted that Israeli aircraft continue to attack cities, villages and civilian infrastructure, so the death toll could rise by the end of the day.