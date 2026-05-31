Trump names US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack as his special envoy for Iraq and Syria

US President Donald Trump has named US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack as his special envoy for Iraq.

The president announced on Truth Social that the diplomat will also serve as special envoy for Syria.

“I am pleased to announce that US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who has done an exceptional job, will be named Special Presidential Envoy for Syria and Special Presidential Envoy for Iraq as we develop our strategic partnership with the governments of Syria and Iraq and our relationship with them continues to strengthen,“ he wrote.

“Tom will remain as Ambassador to Turkey and will serve with the full support of the US State Department,“ he added he.

Barack became the US ambassador to Turkey in April 2025, and a month later that year Trump appointed him as special envoy for Syria.