Fierce gunfights off the coast of Libya

Armed clashes between rival groups have erupted in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Al-Zawiya in western Libya, the newspaper „Asharq al-Awsat“ reported.

According to the newspaper, the gunfights are taking place between vessels affiliated with units of the Security Service under the command of Mohammed Bahroun and units of the Coast Guard under the General Staff of the Libyan Presidential Council.

There is still no official information about the cause of the clashes or possible casualties. The Libyan Coast Guard said its patrols were conducting an operation to apprehend illegal migrants at sea as part of the fight against illegal migration and human trafficking.

Al-Zawiya, located west of Tripoli, is considered one of the key hubs of western Libya.

The city is home to the country's largest oil refinery and is a major route for illegal migration and fuel smuggling.