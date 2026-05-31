President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk has identified a “very serious target with precise coordinates very close to Belarus“.

The head of state rejected Ukraine's claims of identifying 500 potential targets in Belarus. Lukashenko believes that Kiev understands that Minsk also has a goal.

“The Ukrainian military does not want any war with Belarus. I know this for sure, because they understand that this is an additional 1,500 kilometers of front line – the complex border between Belarus and Ukraine. Do they need it? No“, the leader said.

The head of state noted that Belarus knows who is standing on the other side of the border – “Poor Ukrainians and the soldiers of the so-called territorial defense“.

This week, Robert Brody, commander of the Ukrainian armed forces' unmanned aerial systems, said that Ukraine had identified 500 targets in Belarus in case it entered the conflict on Russia's side. He advised the neighboring country “not to interfere with Ukraine“.