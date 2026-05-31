A child was killed and six people were injured in a drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Genichesk on the Sea of Azov, the press secretary of the governor, Vladimir Vasylenko, announced..

„Six civilians were injured in the drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. "One child born in 2020 was killed," he said.

The situation in the Kherson region is characterized by intense artillery and drone warfare, with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) systematically attacking Russian logistics and military positions on the occupied left bank of the Dnieper River.

The AFU has placed key transport arteries under constant fire. Due to the serious threat of Ukrainian strikes, since May 21, Russian-appointed authorities have imposed strict restrictions on civilian travel on the highway to Crimea through the occupied part of the region.

Russian sources report dozens of Ukrainian strikes per day on settlements on the left bank. Among the main targets are Tavriysk, Kakhovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Oleshki, Novaya Mayachka and Korsunka. The Ukrainian army is actively using drones to strike command posts, ammunition depots and enemy manpower.

In response, Russian forces are intensifying attacks with aviation, guided bombs and artillery against the Kiev-controlled right bank of the Dnieper, including the city of Kherson itself. Russian strikes in the region remain extremely destructive. In the latest attacks at the end of May, more than 21 civilians were injured on the right bank, and serious material damage was also caused to the residential infrastructure.