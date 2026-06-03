Man holds hostages at California bank

An unknown person has barricaded himself inside a bank in Bakersfield, California, holding several people hostage.

The attacker may be carrying an explosive device, ABC News reported.

According to the report, an unknown person entered a Chase Bank branch and barricaded himself inside around 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. Bulgarian time). Law enforcement officers have cordoned off the building. One hostage has been released, but the total number of people held in the bank is still unknown.

“We are at the Chase Bank building on Chester Avenue and 17th Street due to a confirmed bomb threat,“ local law enforcement officials said in a statement.

The FBI has also been dispatched to the scene.