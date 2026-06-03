The U.S. authorities have forcibly removed more than 900,000 illegal immigrants from the country since Donald Trump took office in January 2025, Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Commissioner David Venturella told Breitbart News in an interview.

“As of January 20, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security has removed more than 900,000 illegal immigrants from the United States. ICE is considering all possible ways to increase those deportations,“ he said.

Trump previously said that an estimated 25 million people entered the country illegally before he took office. The White House leader has also repeatedly advocated for stricter immigration policies and has promised to carry out the largest deportation operation in American history.