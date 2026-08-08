In an exclusive interview for the Turkish media Anadolu Agency Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan sent key criticism for new diplomatic and military moves to Ankara. The statement is relevant at 21:12 Bulgarian time, the Supreme Court proposes peace in Ukraine and is signed for the historical alliance between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Moratorium on military actions in Ukraine

In relation to the ongoing conflict in Iztochna Europe, Fidan confirmed that Türkiye has officially submitted a proposal for a partial moratorium on military actions in the country in the conflict in Ukraine. The diplomatic initiative is for the whole and stop sblscite in the critical zone of the Black Sea and the key energy infrastructure. You can talk more about it and read it in the report on AR BBC - Ukraine (RBC-Ukraine).

„Ako completely ceased fire and is incomprehensible at this moment, a moratorium has been imposed in the strategic sector and is vital for the global economy sigurnost“, posochi vynshnyat minister, popomnyayki recents and sreshchi in Kiev and Moscow.

The understanding is from Meka and Member 5 from NATO

Golyamata novina from the day, both be a comment on Fidan regarding the newly signed Dispute for jointly selected to Meka. The Ministry categorically stated that the debts on the country according to the Dispute from Meka coincide and are technically identical to Member 5 of the NATO treaty for the collective selection. Tova means that the attack will be carried out against Ankara, Riyadh or Islamabad, which is still considered an attack. Details for the pact are provided and The Times of Israel.

Tursk authorities have clearly clarified that the Union is not an alternative to the country’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, but additional mechanism for stability in the Close Isotok, together with Ankara and partnership with Yadrenata Strength Pakistan and the financial giant of Saudi Arabia.

Lipse on „generally burst“ and will be expanded further

Contrary to the serious nature of the military pact, Fidan is not categorical, which is the understanding from Mek not of the concept for the general failure and not of the specific soil of the government as an enemy. In my opinion, the union has been selective and is derived from need and the addressee of chronic instability in the region has been traced back to the Ottoman Empire in the past. The statement is reflected in detail from the media house TPT World (TRT World).

„There is not one country that was not attacked, nor was ours intact. Iran is not a target for mutual understanding,” a trait of the Turkish diplomat number one. Toy add, what is the visit to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the pact and the expansion, and the next phase of Egypt and the pact.