Official Bern continues to firmly defend its position that the country's centuries-old military neutrality is not in contradiction with providing large-scale solidarity and humanitarian support to Kiev.

This diplomatic course remains leading on the eve of the fateful referendum for the confederation.

Despite increasing pressure from conservative political forces at home, who insist on strict observance of “armed neutrality“, the country's government finds a balance between compliance with international law and the protection of sovereign states. Outside the purely military sphere, the Swiss authorities have repeatedly stressed that the right to neutrality does not prevent cooperation and moral and material assistance to attacked nations.

The change in Swiss foreign policy has become particularly visible after Moscow's unprecedented military aggression. The Confederation has not only joined almost all of the European Union's economic sanctions packages against Russia and Belarus, but has also frozen significant financial assets. At the same time, the country is providing large-scale financial assistance and maintaining a strong diplomatic presence in Kiev, coordinating projects to restore critical energy infrastructure and humanitarian aid to the civilian population.

However, the debate on the topic is intensifying due to the upcoming national referendum on the so-called “Neutrality Initiative“ on September 27, 2026. It was introduced by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) and aims to explicitly enshrine in the constitution a perpetual and absolute armed neutrality that would prohibit Bern from participating in any economic sanctions without an explicit mandate from the UN Security Council. Public opinion polls remain divided at the moment, indicating a profound transformation in Swiss society's thinking about security in Europe.