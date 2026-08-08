Iran sets six conditions for US to achieve peace

US-Iran relations have reached a new critical point in the diplomatic battle to end the 2026 conflict.

The Islamic Republic has officially proposed to Washington to "correct its behavior", setting six specific accusations and conditions, without the fulfillment of which the achievement of a lasting peace agreement is impossible. The document with the Iranian demands was handed over to the American side through the mediation of Pakistan, world agencies inform, citing sources from Islamabad.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi revealed the parameters of the proposal, which insists on a radical change in American foreign policy. Tehran accuses the US of systematic violation of its sovereignty and regional aggression. The six pillars on which Washington must correct its actions include:

Full lifting of sanctions against Tehran.

against Tehran. Unfreeze all Iranian assets abroad.

abroad. Immediately end the naval blockade of the country.

of the country. Stopping the war on all fronts , with a focus on Lebanon.

, with a focus on Lebanon. Withdrawal of US troops from areas adjacent to the Iranian border.

from areas adjacent to the Iranian border. Payment of real compensation for military damages.

Meanwhile, tensions along the Trump-Pezeshkian axis remain high. While the Donald Trump administration in the US insists that Iran is facing a “last chance before beheading“ and must quickly accept the conditions for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was categorical that Tehran had not made any concessions in the previously signed memorandum of understanding. Speaking to Iranian media, Pezeshkian again called the US “a criminal and colonial power“.

Tehran's diplomatic pressure is also increasing regional line. Iranian authorities have already issued warnings to the Gulf states to convince Washington to stop the strikes, otherwise their energy infrastructures will be directly attacked.