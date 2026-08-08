Ukraine is entering a critical phase of its defense, facing parallel crises on the battlefield, in the energy sector, and in its internal mobilization system.

Amid sharp attempts to control the situation, international media and state institutions are reporting serious pressure on Kiev.

Bloomberg: Three scenarios for Kiev's air defense

The authoritative publication Bloomberg published an analysis according to which Bloomberg defines three main options for Kiev due to the critical shortage of anti-aircraft missiles. Due to the depletion of global stocks of PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, Ukraine is forced to choose between:

Covering only key critical infrastructure at the expense of residential areas.

Redirecting expensive missiles only against Russian ballistic threats, while relying entirely on alternative, cheaper systems for drones, such as the new SkyFall drones.

Partial withdrawal of anti-aircraft systems closer to the front line to protect troops, leaving cities in the interior vulnerable.

(Source: bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2026-08-05/russian-attacks-hit-kyiv-as-ukraine-runs-low-on-air-defenses)

Zelensky: We don't have a single healthy thermal power plant left

During an official visit to Belgrade to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky made a startling statement about the state of the energy grid before the coming winter. According to him, due to constant Russian missile strikes, the country practically does not have a single fully functional thermal power plant (TPP). The authorities are preparing for extreme conditions and severe power outages during the winter months.

(Source: aa.com.tr/en/eurasia/zelenskyy-says-ukraine-has-practically-no-undamaged-thermal-power-plants-left-due-to-russian-strikes/4021815)

Scandal in Beregovo: Mass withdrawal of legal deferrals

Internal tensions in Ukraine escalate after the High Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lyubinets revealed shocking violations at the Beregov District TCC (Territorial Assembly Center) in the Transcarpathian region. The Ombudsman's inspection found that hundreds of men with valid documents for deferment from mobilization had their rights illegally canceled “with one click” in the state system, without convening commissions and without protocols. Lyubinets reported that citizens were being held hostage in unsatisfactory sanitary conditions. The materials on the case have already been submitted to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense for the Western Region.

(Source: unn.ua/en/news/they-stripped-people-of-lawful-deferments-with-one-click-ombudsman-reports-mass-violations-at-the-berehove-territorial-recruitment-and-social-support-center)

The attacker from Krakow surrendered to the police

On the international stage, in the Polish city of Krakow, a 39-year-old local resident, who on August 5 brutally attacked and insulted on ethnic grounds a Ukrainian couple, voluntarily surrendered to the police station. The incident, in which the man also struck a young woman, caused a strong response and reaction from the Consulate General of Ukraine. The attacker has been detained and faces up to 3 years in prison under Polish law for crimes motivated by national hatred.