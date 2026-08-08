New radar at Leipzig airport after drone incident

German police install additional specialized radar at airport „Leipzig/Halle“ (Leipzig/Halle Airport).

The measure comes just days after a serious incident in which a drone loaded with explosives was found in the area of the strategic logistics center.

The new equipment is located on the visitor platform of the airport's old control tower. According to information from German media, citing law enforcement sources, it is a high-tech radar system EchoShield. It has the ability to detect approaching drones from significantly greater distances and precisely track their flight path.

Details of the security threat

The incident, which prompted the immediate upgrade of security systems, took place shortly before midnight on Tuesday into Wednesday. An airport employee noticed a quadcopter carrying a professional explosive (a combination of PETN and Semtex materials) along with a detonator. The drone was found in the closed cargo area in close proximity to a Ukrainian transport plane “Antonov“. The explosion was averted thanks to a technical defect – the detonator separated from the package before it was triggered.

At the same time, a cargo plane of the logistics giant DHL collided in mid-air with another unidentified small flying object – probably a second drone. The plane made an emergency landing in Hanover with minimal damage.

Investigation into terrorism and hybrid warfare

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office has taken over the case on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion and endangering air traffic. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt interrupted his summer vacation, describing the situation as „new danger level“ and classic scenario for “hybrid attack“, which could well be foreign countries. Leipzig Airport is a key hub for NATO logistics and the support of Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The urgent deployment of the EchoShield radar aims to prevent future breaches of the perimeter of critical infrastructure.