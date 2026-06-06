Trump is confident that peace in Ukraine is coming, he is not in a hurry with weapons for Taiwan

All key figures in the US administration are ready to facilitate the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.

“We will all be involved“, he told reporters on board his plane on the way from Washington to Wisconsin, answering a question about whether US Secretary of State Marco Rubio should be expected to step up his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. “Witkoff will be involved. J.D.. Everyone“, Trump said.

He confirmed that according to his prediction, peace will be achieved in Ukraine. “I think it will work. We are getting closer“, Trump emphasized. According to him, the US wants to see peace in Ukraine.

The president recalled that Washington is no longer donating weapons to Kiev. “We are not spending money. They are actually buying products from us, at full price. And Biden gave them everything, gave them weapons and other things worth hundreds of billions of dollars,“ Trump noted.

He claims that the armed conflict in Ukraine should never have started and that what is happening now is “unacceptable“.

The US military is waiting for clarification from the Pentagon after statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the size of the US contingent in Europe, the Associated Press reported, citing two US defense officials.

According to the agency, NATO allies were puzzled in May after Trump announced his intention to send 5,000 US troops to Poland, a few weeks after ordering the withdrawal of the same number of troops from Europe.

The Associated Press notes that uncertainty about Washington's future plans is affecting the lives of military personnel and could cost US taxpayers millions of dollars. Meanwhile, the Trump administration claims that the reduction of the US military presence in Europe was planned in advance and coordinated with allies.

The US administration has not yet decided whether to transfer to Taiwan the arms package previously approved by the US Congress, worth approximately $14 billion, Trump announced.

“We will look at it“, he said of the arms package intended for Taiwan. The US leader did not give details.

The president announced his intention to soon hold a meeting at the White House with the heads of major artificial intelligence companies to discuss a possible partnership.

“I have a meeting scheduled very soon with all of these companies. "They're all arriving at the White House, probably next week," the American leader added, clarifying that he was only talking about representatives of large companies.

He indicated that public-private partnerships would be a topic of discussion, but did not provide details.