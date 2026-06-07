Russia attacked two Ukrainian civilian rescue ships in the Black Sea

Russia attacked two civilian rescue ships in the Black Sea, grossly violating international law.

This was announced on Facebook by Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

„The enemy hit two ships of the Sea Rescue Service, which were carrying out a humanitarian mission in the Ukrainian sea corridor. Unfortunately, there are casualties. The evacuation by ships of the Ukrainian Navy continues,“ he wrote.

The minister noted that small coastal rescue vessels are under special protection under international humanitarian law.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Navy, both vessels, in accordance with international law, were painted in the appropriate colors and marked with SAR (abbreviation for Search and Rescue).