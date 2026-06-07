Thousands protest in Valencia for more affordable housing

Thousands of people protested in Valencia demanding lower rents.

Demonstrators accused regional government of protecting landlords and property speculators.

Under the slogan "Let's put an end to the housing business", protesters demanded affordable housing. According to organizers, Valencia residents are facing an unprecedented housing crisis with record high and unaffordable prices.

Representatives of various tenant associations demanded an end to evictions of people who do not pay their rents and mortgage payments. They also called for long-term rental contracts without price changes, the expropriation of vacant apartments used for tourist purposes, a ban on speculative buying and selling of homes, and the cessation of the activities of companies engaged in the eviction of insolvent tenants.

According to the demonstrators, while wages in Valencia are practically stagnant, housing prices have increased by 78% in the last five years and the average monthly rent now exceeds 1,300 euros.