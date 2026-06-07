Peru elects ninth president in ten years VIDEO

The second round of Peru's presidential election is taking place today, after Peruvian electoral authorities officially confirmed the results of the first round in April.

Voters are choosing the next head of state between two candidates with completely opposite ideologies.

Keiko Fujimori is the right-wing candidate who won the first round with about 16.6% of the vote.

Roberto Sanchez is a left-wing candidate who managed to secure a place in the runoff after a long-contested recount.

The elections are critical for the country, as Peru is going through a serious political crisis and is electing its ninth president in ten years.

The first round in early April was marred by delays, logistical problems such as a shortage of ballots and a long vote count.