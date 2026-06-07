Tammy Bruce: Trump believes UN could facilitate resumption of normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump believes the UN could facilitate the resumption of normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the normalization of the situation in the region.

This was stated by the US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Tammy Bruce on Fox News.

“Yes, it can do that and discussions are currently focused on that“, she answered when asked if the UN could play a role. “I know the president attaches great importance to the UN; he knows its potential“, Bruce emphasized. “There is a common interest, for example, in the importance of the Strait of Hormuz in terms of supply, economy, etc. "This is something we all share," said the deputy US ambassador to the UN.

Congressman Pat Fallon (R-Texas) believes that Washington will resume strikes on Iranian territory.

On Fox News, the congressman was asked whether the US leader should abandon negotiations with Tehran and instead launch strikes against the Islamic Republic. "I think it's inevitable," replied Fallon, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Intelligence Committee.

US President Donald Trump has previously said that he believes that negotiations with Iran are progressing well. The US leader said that if American service members are killed in Tehran's strikes, the US would be prepared to resume large-scale military action against the Islamic Republic.