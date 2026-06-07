Israel to experimentally disarm Hezbollah in Lebanese village

Israel will stop offensive operations in Lebanon, but will be ready to launch defensive strikes, Ynet reported, citing an Israeli official.

„For us, a ceasefire means a cessation of offensive activity. We will stop and go into a defensive position, acting only if a threat arises. If we see that an operation is about to begin, we will strike, no matter where it is taking place – "even in Beirut," the official said.

He added that Lebanon would have to disarm Hezbollah units in one village as an experiment to demonstrate that the country's army maintains control of the territory.

“As soon as we see, by all possible criteria, that this works, we will expand the pilot project to more villages until Lebanon demonstrates that it can control the entire territory,“ the source added.

On June 4, the US State Department press service reported that Israel and Lebanon, with US mediation, had agreed to observe a ceasefire. The statement specified that the parties had not declared hostile intentions and had agreed to continue direct negotiations.