Armenians are voting today in parliamentary elections, with the current government expressing its intention to deepen cooperation with the West.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his ruling party "Civil Contract" are hoping to receive a strong mandate, BTA reports.

Pashinyan voted at 10 a.m. local time in the Third District of the capital. Arriving at the polling station, he said that tensions with Russia are artificial. I will visit Moscow, Washington and Brussels, Pashinyan stressed, highlighting his personal relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He noted that there is no suppression of the opposition and that the actions of law enforcement agencies are within the law.

Pashinyan also noted that state bodies react to information about corruption. Whatever the people decide, that is what I will do, the Armenian Prime Minister noted.