Russian air defense downs 500 Ukrainian drones in past 24 hours

Russian air defense systems have downed 11 guided aerial bombs and 500 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported, TASS reported, BTA reported.

"Air defense systems downed 11 guided aerial bombs, a rocket from the HYMARS multiple launch rocket system, manufactured in the United States, and 500 unmanned aircraft," the ministry said.

They also reported that a total of 671 aircraft have been destroyed by Russian troops since the start of the special military operation, 284 helicopters, 157,827 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 anti-aircraft missile systems, 29,652 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,729 combat vehicles with multiple rocket launchers, 35,253 field artillery and mortars, 63,522 units of special military automotive equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces.

A Russian drone has hit a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukrainian authorities said, quoted by Reuters.

According to Kiev, radiation levels remain within normal limits.

In separate statements, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the State Agency for the Management of the Chernobyl Zone reported that a building used to receive containers with spent nuclear fuel was partially damaged. fuel.

According to Ukrainian authorities, there was no spent fuel stored at the facility at the time of the strike. A fire broke out after the attack, which was later extinguished. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The facility is located about 15 kilometers from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

So far, Russia has not officially commented on the claims about the strike.