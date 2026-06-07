The chairman of the European People's Party (EPP) Manfred Weber called for a tougher European Union trade policy towards China, warning that Beijing's industrial power threatens segments of the European economy, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

“The time for naivety is over“, Weber told the German publication. "We must defend European interests more clearly, more firmly and more consistently," added the leader of the largest political group in the European Parliament.

He said the EU's trade deficit with China, which amounts to almost 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) a day, was no longer sustainable and was threatening Europe's industrial base and high-productivity jobs.

"Either we defend ourselves or China will destroy sectors of our industry," Weber warned.

According to him, Brussels should use China's access to the EU single market as leverage to impose fair competition and European standards.

Weber also called for development projects in countries outside the EU financed with European funds not to be awarded to Chinese companies and suggested that China be excluded from the development of 6G networks in Europe.

At the EU summit scheduled for June 18, leaders are expected to discuss trade safeguard measures prepared by the European Commission, Reuters added.