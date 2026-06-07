Zelensky arrives in London for meeting with Starmer, Merz and Macron, will also talk with King Charles III

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the UK. He announced this in a post on the social network X.

According to the head of state, he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as talks in the expanded E3+Ukraine format. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will participate in them.

Zelensky noted that the preparatory work at the team level has already been completed. Now, he said, is the time for leaders to personally agree on key decisions.

“The main focus is our defense in war, closer cooperation for the security of all of Europe in the field of air defense, as well as our common vision for diplomatic prospects – Europe must be part of the negotiations and must be strong“, the president wrote.

In addition to the official talks, an audience with the British monarch is also planned – a meeting with King Charles III.

“I thank the United Kingdom and all our partners who are taking tangible steps to help us strengthen the defense of life and increase pressure on Russia for its aggression. "Russia must end its war," Zelensky stressed.

Last month, Zelensky invited Roman Abramovich to Kiev to present a proposal for direct talks to Putin, the Financial Times reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.

According to the publication, Zelensky asked the Russian oligarch to inform Putin of his agreement to meet - the first time since the start of hostilities.

According to the source, Kiev wanted to demonstrate the seriousness of its commitment to peace. Ukraine had hoped that the successful strikes on Russian oil refineries and the halting of the Russian offensive by Ukrainian forces would increase the “incentive for an immediate ceasefire“.

Abramovich was a mediator during the talks in Istanbul in March 2022. According to a Financial Times source close to the oligarch, his role remains indispensable.

“He is needed because he is the only Russian who gets along with everyone.“

However, Putin has not responded to the proposal. Apparently, Moscow is still counting on its resource superiority, the publication notes. At the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg on June 5, Putin himself confirmed a meeting with “unofficial“ Russian businessman, without naming him.

The very next day, Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko publicly wrote on Telegram that the meeting specifically concerned Abramovich.

The Ukrainian president's office declined to comment. However, two senior Ukrainian officials confirmed to the publication that the message received from Abramovich was similar in content to Zelensky's open letter to Putin, but was written in a less harsh tone.