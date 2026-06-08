The Pope said that weapons can never bring lasting peace

Weapons can impose temporary silence, but they can never build a true and lasting peace. This was stated by Pope Leo XIV in a speech to the Spanish parliament, SIR (Servizio Informazione Religiosa) reported.

„It is worrying that in various parts of the world and even in Europe, rearmament is once again emerging as an almost inevitable response to the fragility of the international scene“, warned Leo XIV, according to whom „true security, instead, comes from justice, patient dialogue, respect for international law and a policy capable of putting the lives of peoples before the interests that profit from war.“

„The development of new technologies and artificial intelligence in the military sphere also requires strict ethical vigilance, so that decisions of life and death are never left to automatic mechanisms“, warned the pope.

Leo XIV stressed that escalating conflicts, deepening polarization and widespread disregard for human rights has pushed the world into a deep crisis.

“The world is going through a deep spiritual and cultural crisis, which is expressed in many forms of violence, polarization and mutual disrespect“, the pope said, amid renewed attacks between Israel and Iran and the ongoing war in Ukraine.