Zelensky wants Ukraine to develop a European ballistic missile defense system - together with London

President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that Ukraine will develop a European ballistic missile defense system in cooperation with the United Kingdom, Ukrinform reported, citing an interview of the head of state with the "Guardian" newspaper, BTA reported.

According to Zelensky, "the E3 countries (Germany, France and Great Britain) will help us with anti-missile capabilities. By the way, I hope that we will be able to develop a European anti-missile system together with the United Kingdom. We are working on it. We need it, and the UK needs it too."

As the president recalled, "yesterday at the E3 meeting everyone agreed that we need to strengthen sanctions against Russia."

In addition, Zelensky noted, it is necessary for the Ukrainian army to move to a contract-based system. "It is dangerous to be a soldier, and we must give them decent salaries, because they give their lives. For this, we need additional funding. At the moment, it is far from what Russia pays its mercenaries. I hope that our friends will help us," the president emphasized.

Ukrinform recalls that the UK, Germany and France have confirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and discussed with Zelensky the specific forms of this support.