China: US to immediately correct its mistake

China has called on the United States to correct what Beijing says is a wrong decision to include a number of Chinese companies, including Alibaba and BYD, on the list of enterprises that Washington believes are linked to the Chinese military, the Global Times reported, quoted by Focus.

"China has consistently opposed the US's overly broad interpretation of the concept of national security, the creation of discriminatory lists and the groundless pressure on Chinese companies. We call on the US side to correct its mistakes and stop the unjustified persecution of Chinese companies“, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

He also added that Beijing will take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its companies.