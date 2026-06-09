Brick by brick, we are destroying the foundations of the Russian military economy, said EU top diplomat Kaia Kallas in X.

"Today we presented our proposals for the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. It includes a temporary freeze on the price ceiling for Russian oil and the designation of institutions used by Moscow to generate revenue and circumvent EU sanctions," said Kallas.

The diplomat explained that the package would target banks, arms manufacturers, oil traders, refineries and crypto operators in third countries.

The European Commission is proposing for the first time to introduce a complete ban on entry into the EU for absolutely anyone who has served in the Russian armed forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.