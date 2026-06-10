Russian air strikes on Ukraine's Black Sea ports have already caused serious damage to export terminals and could significantly reduce supplies of key goods, including agricultural produce. This is warned by the Ukrainian Union of Food Producers (UAC), quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

According to the organization, almost all of Ukraine's iron ore exports and over 90% of agricultural produce pass through the three main ports in the Odessa region. The region is a key logistics hub on which significant revenues for the country depend.

Attacks on port infrastructure have intensified in recent months, with terminals and warehouses for grain and sunflower oil being hit. According to industry representatives, the damage is already making it difficult to restore and operate the facilities normally.

“The situation has reached a critical point“, states the union's position, which warns that the ongoing strikes are destroying the country's logistical heart.

The industry adds that without additional state and international financial support, repairs will become impossible, which would lead to a collapse in exports and pressure on agricultural producers.

According to World Bank estimates, the needs for restoring Ukraine's transport sector amount to tens of billions of dollars, with a significant part of the damage related to limited access to ports.

Ukraine has exported over 34 million tons of grain since the beginning of the current season, compared to 38.6 million tons for the same period last year, according to official data.