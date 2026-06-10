Iran: Americans are undermining the diplomatic process through constant ceasefire violations

Diplomatic efforts with the United States cannot progress with continuous violations of the announced ceasefire, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

Tonight, Tehran and Washington exchanged new blows in the Persian Gulf region, the agency recalls.

Bagaei accused Washington of undermining diplomacy through contradictory messages, changing positions and repeated ceasefire violations. He added that Israel is also harming the process through repeated ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

“After the events of last night, we must reassess (the diplomatic path with Washington) ... any diplomatic process requires at least a minimally stable environment,“ Baghaei said.