The United States will hit Iran very hard if a peace agreement is not reached, President Donald Trump said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

At the same time, speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump again stated that Iran would be hit today.

"We're going to hit them, we're going to hit them very hard", he said, citing Iran's downing of a US "Apache" helicopter as the reason over the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Trump made it clear that he wants a deal that is substantive and works. Iran has already agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons, but it must sign the relevant agreement, he added. The United States, a number of European countries, including Bulgaria, and other allies condemned in a joint statement the actions of Iranian-backed groups accused of plotting to kill, kidnap and intimidate Iranian dissidents, journalists and representatives of Jewish communities, the Associated Press reported. "We are united in our determination to protect our countries and citizens from these threats. Iran must immediately cease these actions," the statement, published today by the US State Department, said, Reuters reported.

The parties named the intelligence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Quds Force and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security as responsible for such operations.

The statement also condemned a series of attacks in Europe, for which a pro-Iranian group has claimed responsibility.

According to the signatory countries of the declaration, such actions constitute a serious violation of international norms and state sovereignty.

"Attempted assassinations, kidnappings, harassment, threats or other attacks against people on our territory undermine national sovereignty and international legal order. These actions must be stopped immediately", the text quoted by Reuters states.

The statement was supported in particular by Albania, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal and Sweden, the AP specifies.