Two cargo ships attacked by Russian drones in the Black Sea

Two dry cargo ships, flying the flags of Barbados and Panama, respectively, were attacked today by Russian drones in the Black Sea, the chairman of the Odessa regional military administration Oleg Kiper announced on his Telegram channel, BTA reported.

The ships were moving in the Black Sea, as the Russians continue to impede the functioning of the Ukrainian sea corridor, Kiper noted.

"The Russians also attacked the southern part of the Odessa region with several waves of strikes. Civilian facilities and energy infrastructure were affected. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

The relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the attack.