Trump says 100 million barrels of oil have passed through the Strait of Hormuz thanks to a secret mission

US President Donald Trump assured today that 100 million barrels of oil have passed through the Strait of Hormuz thanks to a US military "secret mission" in support of tankers, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"More than 200 commercial ships have passed safely" through this vital sea route, Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

The Strait of Hormuz has been blocked since the start of the war more than three months ago.

However, Trump said today that he had ordered the "great American armed forces" to carry out this "secret mission". As a result, "THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CONTROL THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, NOT IRAN. Their military is defeated and their economy is lost. Iran is done for! Thank you for your attention on this matter. President Donald J. TRUMP"

Earlier, Trump warned, speaking to reporters at the White House, that the United States would attack Iran hard if a deal was not reached.