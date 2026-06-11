Vucic plans to resign

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced in an interview with Serbian public broadcaster RTS that he plans to resign. “I plan to resign, I will let you know when, but this is not a surprise to anyone”, Vucic said, adding that he was considering who the presidential candidate of his party, the Serbian Progressive Party (SPP), would be. According to him, the SPP candidate would certainly be the winner.

He also indicated that he planned to schedule parliamentary elections within a few months. “The elections will be in three to four months. They will not be in July or August, and whether they will be scheduled then is another question“, commented Vučić.

He announced a party rally on June 27, at which the plan, program and the name of the list with which the SPP will run in the parliamentary elections will be presented.

The Serbian president also commented on the mass protests of students and their supporting organizations and citizens in the country, defining them as “violation of the constitutional order“.

“I have great understanding for today's children, I blame our political opponents who wanted to take advantage of these children, and they were mistaken“, said Vučić.

At the end of 2024, a mass student movement arose after the tragic incident in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, where on November 1 of that year the canopy of the recently renovated train station and 16 people died and one was seriously injured. Students led mass protests across the country and blamed the government and President Aleksandar Vucic for the tragedy.