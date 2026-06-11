European countries are following a course that hinders the creation of conditions for negotiations for lasting peace in Ukraine. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, TASS reported.

"The leaders of the "EU-3" (Great Britain, Germany and France) set out in their statement conditions for resolving the conflict in Ukraine that are clearly unacceptable to Moscow", Zakharova said.

"There is nothing new in the statement of the three European leaders. They tried to push the same ideas back in 2022-2024 in the Copenhagen and Bürgenstock formats, supporting the dead-end “Zelensky formula“. These forums have long been forgotten because they discredited themselves, since they were initially not aimed at peace, but at war“, the diplomat noted.

“The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov also spoke about the contradictory positions of France, Germany and Great Britain. The leaders of these countries pretend to call for peace with their statements, but in reality they are setting a priori unacceptable conditions, increasing the production of long-range weapons for Kiev, and generally taking steps towards the militarization of Ukraine and Europe,“ Zakharova emphasized.

She recalled that two weeks ago, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kalas, herself, stated that Europe “will never be a neutral mediator between Russia and Ukraine, because it is on the side of Ukraine and protects its own security interests“.

“Thus, Kalas admitted that Europe is claiming a place at the negotiating table, essentially as part of a unified delegation of the West and Ukraine against Russia,“ the official representative of the Russian diplomatic service said.