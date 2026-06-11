Donald Trump: I have canceled the planned strikes against Iran! The naval blockade remains

US President Donald Trump said today that he has canceled the planned strikes against Iran for tonight - a few hours after threatening new bombings and expressing a desire to “take over” Kharg Island, the center of Iran's oil infrastructure, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“Based on the fact that negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been taken to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I, as President of the United States of America, have canceled the planned strikes and bombings against Iran tonight“, Trump wrote in a post on his social network Truth Social.

Trump said that “the negotiations and the final points“ have been approved by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and others.

“The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect until this deal is finalized - the time and place of the signing will be announced soon“, he added.

Trump said earlier today that the United States would hit Iran “very hard tonight“ and would soon take control of the oil and gas infrastructure, as well as the markets of this Middle Eastern country after a series of retaliatory strikes in the Gulf that undermined the fragile ceasefire, Reuters notes.

Iran's chief negotiator and speaker of the Majlis (parliament) of the Islamic Republic, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned earlier tonight that the United States was exposing itself to “an endless quagmire“ after US President Donald Trump threatened to strike "very hard" at Iran, Agence France-Presse reported.

“Inappropriate strategies and impulsive decisions will turn everything for the worse, destroy energy infrastructure, blow up markets and put you in an endless swamp from which you will not be able to get out for years“, Ghalibaf wrote on the social platform Ex.

“You will discover a different Iran“, added the speaker of the Iranian parliament.