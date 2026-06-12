US President Donald Trump announced that he is nominating Jay Clayton, the current U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to be the Director of National Intelligence.

Clayton's nomination comes after Bill Pult, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, was not confirmed for the post in early June.

Democrats have said they will not support him because he does not have enough experience to be the director of intelligence. However, there have been allegations that he helped gather information for investigations into the president's political enemies, as well as concerns that he could take advantage of his position.

Earlier this week, Trump said that Bill Pult would take over national intelligence on June 19, as Tulsi Gabbard is stepping down early due to her husband's illness.

The White House has not yet said whether Pult will take over intelligence until Jay Clayton is confirmed by the Senate.