For NATO operations in Europe! US plans to reduce aircraft and naval forces in Europe

The US plans to significantly reduce the number of aircraft and naval forces it provides for NATO operations in Europe, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

According to an article in the "New York Times" such a step could limit NATO's long-range strike, aerial surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

The plan calls for reducing the number of American F-16 and F-15E fighter jets deployed to the alliance from about 150 to 100. At the same time, the number of maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft will be reduced from 26 to 15, and all eight aerial refueling tanker aircraft previously provided for European missions will be withdrawn.

Washington is also considering withdrawing a missile-armed submarine, an aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships and aircraft. It is also possible that one of the two groups of strategic bombers intended for European defense will be redirected to other regions.

Last week, the US European Command announced that it would optimize its contribution to the NATO force model, without giving further details.

The information comes against the backdrop of continued pressure from the Donald Trump administration on European allies to increase their military spending. Washington has repeatedly accused European countries of over-reliance on American defense, insisting that NATO members allocate at least 3.5% of their gross domestic product to defense.