Sweden sends fighter jets to intercept Russian Su-24 and Su-34 fighters over Baltic Sea

Swedish fighter jets have scrambled to intercept a Russian Su-24 bomber and a Su-34 fighter-bomber over the Baltic Sea, according to the Swedish Armed Forces.

“On Friday, the Swedish incident response team conducted two operations using JAS 39 Gripen fighters to intercept Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea near Swedish airspace“, the ministry said in a statement published on X.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that all Russian military flights are carried out in strict accordance with international airspace rules.