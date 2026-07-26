Mourning in Kirillovka after deadly strike by the Ukrainian Air Force

An unofficial mourning period was declared in the Russian-occupied resort village of Kirillovka (Zaporizha region) after the number of people killed in the nighttime air strike rose to 11 people, including four children.

The attack, carried out with drones on The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), caused serious material damage to the civilian infrastructure of the Azov coast. To 07:00 Bulgarian time on July 26 rescue operations and clearing of debris in the area continue.

Victims and injured: Families suffered in the attack

The initial data reported by the Moscow-appointed governor of Zaporozhye region Evgeny Balitsky, indicated 8 deaths. Subsequently, local “authorities“ appointed by Russia confirmed to news agencies that more bodies had been found under the rubble, bringing the total number of victims to 11.

Children killed: Four minors confirmed dead.

Four minors confirmed dead. Injured: At least 14 people were injured and hospitalized, with three of the children in critical condition.

At least 14 people were injured and hospitalized, with three of the children in critical condition. Medical assistance: Dozens of emergency teams and mobile surgical teams are working on the scene.

Scale of damage: Tourist facilities destroyed

The strike was directed against tourist bases and accommodation facilities located near the city of Melitopol. Footage distributed by the Russian Investigative Committee (Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation), show large-scale destruction of buildings, dozens of completely burned-out cars and collapsed wooden bungalows.

Investigative authorities in Russia have already announced that they are opening criminal proceedings for a “terrorist act“ under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. At this time official Kiev has not commented on the accusations about the strike on Kyrylovka. Ukrainian military analysts usually point out that such settlements are often used by the Russian army to deploy personnel and military logistics, far from the front line.