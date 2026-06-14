Iran warns of retaliation after Israeli strikes in Beirut

The deputy chief of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Staff of the Iranian armed forces, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, said that the “crimes” committed by Israel against the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut will not go unanswered, Iranian state television reported, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

His statement comes after Israeli strikes against targets of the Iranian-backed group “Hezbollah” in the southern areas of Beirut.

For his part, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, commented that Israel's attack on Beirut shows “lack of will or ability” by the US to fulfill its commitments to reach a peace agreement.

One of the conditions that Iran sets for a possible agreement is a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon.

Ghalibaf added that if these commitments are not fulfilled, “continuing on the current path would not be possible“.