The situation on the front line in Ukraine is characterized as a war of attrition with limited maneuverability, in which the large-scale Russian Spring-Summer offensive has been largely stopped, writes russiamatters.org.

Russian territorial gains have slowed dramatically compared to last year, with independent observers (including data from the OSINT group DeepState) reporting minimal or zero net changes in control of terrain in recent weeks.

The first half of June saw a partial regaining of the tactical initiative by Kiev. According to analyses by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), local Ukrainian offensives have been confirmed in recent days in the directions of Aleksandrovka (Kherson/Mykolaiv region), Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region), near Borova (Kharkiv region) and in the Konstantinovka region.

Russian forces continue their constant pressure, mainly in the Pokrovskoye direction (Donetsk region), where they maintain a high pace of tactical assaults, but without significant operational breakthroughs on the front line. Overall, the momentum of the Russian offensive has been neutralized due to a serious shortage of personnel and equipment.

The emphasis of the fighting is shifting towards a campaign of air dominance and logistical pressure. Ukraine is achieving tactical superiority with drones on the front and is conducting intensive strikes on Russian supply lines, bridges and oil terminals in Crimea and southern Russia, causing a serious fuel crisis for the occupation forces. For its part, Russia is stepping up ballistic missile and drone strikes deep in the rear, including against Kiev and Kharkiv.