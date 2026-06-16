Conservatives in Iran on the deal with the US: Humiliation and capitulation!; State media: Historic triumph!

Conservative circles and supporters of the regime in Iran view the agreement as "national humiliation and capitulation" to the US, DW reported.

The demonstrations began in Tehran and the holy city of Mashhad, but continue to spread. The protesters, consisting mainly of radical factions (such as the "Endurance Front"), chanted slogans against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The crowds called them "traitors" and "infiltrators" and raised slogans: "Ghalibaf, Araghchi, resign! What happened to the blood of our Leader? (referring to Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the beginning of the war). There is a deep division within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Dissident sources have reported fears of a possible military coup attempt by hardliners who want to sabotage the final signing in Geneva on Friday.

Iranian state media is largely presenting the deal with the US as a historic triumph, Bloomberg reports.

Televisions are broadcasting reports that the Islamic Republic has successfully “forced the US-Israeli enemy to end the war“.

The Foreign Ministry in Tehran, represented by Esmail Baghei, stressed that the final negotiations will depend on the complete lifting of the blockade, the unfreezing of Iranian assets (between $12 billion and $24 billion) and the cessation of Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Government spokesmen clarified that despite the leaders' electronic initialing of the memorandum, the actual treaty will be officially signed on June 19 in Geneva, Switzerland, with a difficult 60-day period of technical negotiations ahead. The Strait of Hormuz and Shipping.

The strait, which Iran blocked during the conflict, is currently being cleared of naval mines, Al Jazeera reported.

US President Donald Trump announced that the strait is partially open and full freedom of navigation is expected by this Friday.

Iran has already made claims that passing ships will be subject to joint regulation by Tehran and Oman, which has raised skepticism among international shipping companies and insurers about the real security of the route.

Immediately after the announcement of the agreement on Sunday, world prices of “Brent“ oil fell by more than 4% to around $83 per barrel. This morning, however, there was a slight increase and caution on the stock exchanges, as investors realized that the actual restoration of supplies will take weeks.

The Iran-backed group announced that it would respect the agreed ceasefire. Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir categorically stated that Israel is not a party to this agreement and will not commit to it.

Tel Aviv's military operations in southern Lebanon to contain “Hezbollah“ continue, which remains the biggest risk to the failure of the US-Iranian truce.