Iran, US to begin new round of talks in Switzerland on Friday

Iran and the United States will begin a new round of talks in Switzerland on Friday to reach a final agreement after an interim agreement was reached, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

He warned that any Israeli attack on Lebanon, as well as a permanent Israeli military presence on Lebanese territory from now on, would be considered by Tehran as a violation of the interim agreement with the United States.

"From our perspective, the two parties to this memorandum are, on the one hand, the United States and Israel, and on the other hand, Iran and "Hidbolah", he said.

US Vice President JD Vance said today that the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States is "a very general document", and the details of the final deal will be agreed upon during further negotiations, Reuters reported.

"The memorandum of understanding is about a page and a half long and it's a very general document", Vance told CNN's Jake Tepper, adding: "We'll have to find a solution to a number of issues in the technical negotiations phase".

In an interview with NBC television, Vance also indicated that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) "necessarily" will have to be allowed to return to Iran as part of a future deal.

Bulgaria welcomes the agreement between the US and Iran to end the war announced on June 14 and calls for its rapid implementation, which should allow for the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that this is an important first step towards achieving a comprehensive and sustainable agreement, as well as a favorable opportunity to restore regional stability and build a sustainable security architecture in the region. Bulgaria also expresses its appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of all participants, including Pakistan, Qatar and other mediators.