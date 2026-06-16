With a little help from their friends! Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky are struggling to deal with Donald Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is coping with a little help from his friends, writes "Politico". Upon arriving in Evian-les-Bains for the G7 leaders' meeting today, Zelensky was caught on camera chatting with French President Emmanuel Macron as the two discussed how to deal with US President Donald Trump.

After welcoming him with a hug, Macron, who is hosting the meeting, was caught on camera asking Zelensky if he had a bilateral meeting with Trump as the two walked through the grounds of the "Royal" Hotel. Zelensky's response is not heard.

Macron encouraged his Ukrainian counterpart to stay longer in France, to which Zelensky replied that "he should go to Brussels on the 18th", when the European Council meeting dedicated to Ukraine's European accession is scheduled.

The two leaders also discussed the G7 meeting dedicated to Ukraine, in which Trump also participated.

Zelensky's warm welcome contrasted sharply with the attitude towards Trump yesterday.

Instead of the previously planned red carpet welcome by Macron, Trump was greeted by the head of protocol at the Elysee Palace. The Elysee Palace declined to comment, but a source close to the French president said Macron was in a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the time.

Macron and his wife Brigitte greeted Trump upon his arrival at the summit today.

The conversation between Macron and Zelensky did not reveal any secrets, but it is another example of how European leaders coordinate their actions and carefully manage their relations with Trump, especially when it comes to Ukraine.

After Trump left last year's G7 summit in Canada early to deal with tensions between Iran and Israel, Macron is now under pressure to keep the US president engaged so that he does not leave before the end of the forum again. To that end, the French president invited Trump to dinner on Wednesday night at the Palace of Versailles on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

However, some European officials fear that after concluding an agreement with Iran, Trump may try to regain control of the peace talks on Ukraine, leaving the Europeans on the sidelines and undermining their strategy of putting pressure on Russia and providing full support for Ukraine.